Pinched wire caused deadly dog electrocution in River North, alderman says

One dog died after it was electrocuted while walking with their owner in Chicago.

One dog died after it was electrocuted while walking with their owner in Chicago.

One dog died after it was electrocuted while walking with their owner in Chicago.

One dog died after it was electrocuted while walking with their owner in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The cause of a deadly dog electrocution over the weekend has been revealed.

ABC7 learned about three incidents on the city's North and West Sides.

Two dogs were shocked in the 600-block of Dearborn Street in River North, police said.

A dog was also shocked on the West Side just feet away from the Claremont dog park in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

One of the dogs electrocuted in River North died, according to 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly.

Reilly added that a pinched wire caused the sidewalk to become "electrically live."

"While such incidents are rare, factors like rain and salt can increase the risk," he said.

ComEd and city crews responded to the River North location and say it is now safe.

RELATED | At least 2 dogs electrically shocked while walking in River North, Chicago police say

At least two dogs were shocked while they were out for a walk Saturday on the Near North Side.

CDOT issued a statement after the deadly incident:

"CDOT's Division of Electrical Operations takes stray voltage very seriously.

A crew was immediately dispatched once alerted to the incident at Ontario and Dearborn, and made the necessary repairs to ensure the area is safe. Stray voltage, while rare, can pose a hidden and unpredictable danger.

Because it's invisible and difficult to detect, for pet safety owners should prevent their animals from directly touching metal objects such as light poles and manhole covers. This is particularly important during winter when snow melts and salt can increase the conductivity of these surfaces.

If concerned, residents are encouraged to report the location to the city via 311."

