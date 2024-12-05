Witnesses said Alexander Nesteruk had been acting erratically before being fatally shot

Person of interest in custody in connection to Wheaton man's Lincoln Park shooting death, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they have arrested a person of interest in a deadly shooting on a busy Lincoln Park street last week, officials said Thursday.

The shooting happened before 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday near Clark Street and Fullerton Avenue.

Police said the 34-year-old man approached multiple people on the sidewalk before he was shot. The man who was shot, Alexander Nesteruk of Wheaton, died days later, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Multiple witnesses told ABC7 that Nesteruk had been roaming the block for much of the day, and had been behaving erratically, harassing and threatening pedestrians and hitting passing vehicles.

Around 4 p.m., witnesses said that Nesteruk encountered a man who was armed. The fire department said Nesteruk was shot twice. Witnesses told ABC7 he was shot in the chest, and the other man who was armed walked away calmly from the scene.

A person of interest who is now in custody has not yet been charged, Chicago police said Thursday.

Authorities did not say if the person in custody is the same person police had previously been searching for in connection to the shooting.

