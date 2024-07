Person struck, killed after running into traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a person was hit and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday on the South Side.

Chicago police said a person was hit and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday on the South Side.

Chicago police said a person was hit and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday on the South Side.

Chicago police said a person was hit and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a person was hit and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday on Chicago's South Side.

The male pedestrian ran into traffic and was struck by a Toyota Prius travelling northbound just past 47th street, CPD said.

Police said this happened at around 1 a.m.

The person was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was hurt.