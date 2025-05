1st piping plover bird egg of season laid at Chicago's Montrose Beach, park district says

The first piping plover bird egg of the 2025 nesting season has been laid at Chicago's Montrose Beach, the Chicago Park District said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's nesting season in Chicago, and an exciting discovery was made on the Montrose Beach Dunes on Sunday.

The first egg of an endangered piping plover bird was found, the Chicago Park District said.

The parents, Imani and Sea Rocket, laid their first egg as part of a four-egg clutch.

The Chicago Park District has asked everyone to respect the protected area around the nest to help keep the eggs safe.

