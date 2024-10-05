Teams of people pull 48-ton United Airlines plane at O'Hare to benefit Special Olympics Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 teams were at O'Hare airport Saturday morning to pull 48-ton United Airlines planes for just a few feet.

The key to success? Just wing it.

"It's not easy, that's for sure. You've got to get low and just get at it right away. It's a cool experience," said Dennis Walker, Chief of the Algonquin Police Department.

Saturday marked the 16th annual Plane Pull Competition benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. It was hosted by the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run, United Airlines and the City of Chicago.

"If you don't get very excited when you're here, then something's wrong. There's just so much passion and atmosphere and I love it," said Kathy Schniedwind, Special Olympics Illinois Board Chair.

Teams of 20 are hitting the tarmac to pull a 95-thousand-pound plane by 12 feet as fast as possible, with hopes of taking fundraising goals to new heights - $200,000 to be exact.

It requires brute strength, teamwork and just a bit of coordination.

Special Olympics Illinois' Emmerson Hjort helps organize the Plane Pull.

She said seeing the event take off is worth all the work.

"It makes me so happy. My heart is so happy to see everyone come together work so hard, having fun," said Hjort.

Emmerson's mom, Kathleen, could not be prouder of her daughter.

"It is all her. She kind of is the person that wants to get in there and take