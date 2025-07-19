Driver crashes into police amid 100-mph chase from Wisconsin to Illinois

The pursuit occurred June 28 when a driver fled from police after an attempted traffic stop for running a stop sign.

The pursuit occurred June 28 when a driver fled from police after an attempted traffic stop for running a stop sign.

The pursuit occurred June 28 when a driver fled from police after an attempted traffic stop for running a stop sign.

The pursuit occurred June 28 when a driver fled from police after an attempted traffic stop for running a stop sign.

Police shared footage from a high-speed police chase that crossed state lines.

The chase started in Wisconsin on June 28 when a Pleasant Prairie officer tried to stop a driver for allegedly running a stop sign.

However, the driver fled, leading officers on a 100+ mph pursuit that continued into Illinois.

Officers were eventually able to end the pursuit by deflating the tires.

The driver crashed into multiple squad cars during the incident, video shows.

The driver was taken into custody; he was charged with felony fleeing/eluding, five counts of 1st degree reckless endangering safety, hit and run, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, and numerous other citations.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Zion Police Department, Lake County, IL Sheriff's Office, Zion Fire-Rescue Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the pursuit.

