Police investigating after 16-year-old Chicago boy found shot to death in Summit

SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a Chicago teen was found shot to death in the south suburbs on Friday.

Summit police said officers responded to the 5600-block of South 72nd Street for a report of a gunshot victim on Friday.

There, they found 16-year-old Christopher David Hickey, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

The medical examiner's office ruled Hickey's death a homicide.

Summit police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.