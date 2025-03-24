24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police investigating after 16-year-old Chicago boy found shot to death in Summit

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 24, 2025 8:33PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a Chicago teen was found shot to death in the south suburbs on Friday.

Summit police said officers responded to the 5600-block of South 72nd Street for a report of a gunshot victim on Friday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

There, they found 16-year-old Christopher David Hickey, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

The medical examiner's office ruled Hickey's death a homicide.

Summit police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW