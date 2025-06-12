Pope Leo XIV wears Chicago White Sox hat at the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV wore a Chicago White Sox baseball team hat Wednesday at the Vatican during his weekly general audience.

Pope Leo XIV wore a Chicago White Sox baseball team hat Wednesday at the Vatican during his weekly general audience.

Pope Leo XIV wore a Chicago White Sox baseball team hat Wednesday at the Vatican during his weekly general audience.

Pope Leo XIV wore a Chicago White Sox baseball team hat Wednesday at the Vatican during his weekly general audience.

VATICAN CITY (WLS) -- Pope Leo XIV showed in the most public way possible that he is a White Sox fan.

A photo taken at the Vatican on Wednesday showed him supporting his team.

The Chicago White Sox provided a photo of the pope wearing a White Sox hat.

It happened during his weekly general audience.

It's not known who handed the hat to the Chicago-born leader of the world's one billion Roman Catholics.

The former Cardinal Robert Prevost famously attended Game 1 of the World Series in 2005.

There's now a mural at Rate Field near where he sat for that game.

On Saturday, a video message from Pope Leo will play during a sold-out celebration and Mass at the ballpark.

The big celebration starts around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch it live on ABC7's website and wherever you stream.

