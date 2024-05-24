The Underground Chicago, popular River North nightclub, ending regular operations

The Underground Chicago, a popular River North nightclub at 56 West Illinois Street, will now only be open for private events.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular River North nightclub is making a major change.

The Underground Chicago is ending its regular nightclub operations this week.

It announced in a statement that it will only be open for private events. The statement also said an Underground location is opening in Nashville next week.

"We have been blessed to be able to collaborate with the best, to serve Chicagoans and our visitors, incredible and unforgettable experiences and memories. I'm left in absolute admiration for our community and what we created together," the statement said, in part.

The nightclub first opened in 2007.