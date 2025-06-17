Portillo's adds breakfast menu to more locations across Chicago area

A Chicago favorite has entered the breakfast scene.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More Portillo's restaurants in the Chicago area will servce breakfast starting Tuesday, June 17.

Three months after revealing its morning menu, the Chicagoland favorite will now offer breakfast to Summit, Skokie, Glendale Heights, Harwood Heights, and the North Side.

A new Maple Sausage & Egg Croissant also made its way to the menu.

Breakfast is served from 6:30 to 10:30 in the morning at the following locations:

- Canal and Taylor - 520 W Taylor Street

- Elmhurst - 155 S Route 83, Elmhurst

- Tinley Park - 15900 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park

- Shorewood - 1155 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood

- Niles - 8832 W Dempster St, Niles

- Summit - 5532 S Harlem Ave, Summit

- Skokie - 9400 Skokie Blvd, Skokie

- Glendale Heights - 235 North Ave, Glendale Heights

- Harwood Heights - 7308 W Lawrence Ave, Harwood Heights

- Addison & Kimball - 3343 W Addison Street

Breakfast menu:

Breakfast Sandwiches':

-Polish Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Scrambled eggs, Char-grilled Polish sausage, American cheese, and our signature Giardiniera sauce on toasted French bread.

-Pepper, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Scrambled eggs, sweet peppers, American cheese, and Giardiniera sauce on toasted French bread.

-Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant: Scrambled eggs and crispy bacon layered with American cheese on a buttery, flaky croissant.

-New Maple Sausage & Egg Croissant:

Stan's Donuts:

-Portillo's Chocolate Cake Donut: Portillo's teamed up with Stan's Donuts to create this chocolate old-fashioned donut dipped in chocolate glaze and drizzled with famous chocolate cake frosting, exclusively available at Portillo's.

Sides:

Loaded Breakfast Scramble: Scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, bacon, and cheesy cheese sauce.

-Hash Brown Bites: Crispy, golden hash brown bites

-Bacon: Three slices of crispy bacon

-Fresh Fruit Cup: A refreshing mix of cantaloupe, honeydew, and pineapple.

Coffee:

Hot or Iced Metropolis Skyway blend-Fair Trade, organic, and packed with toffee and chocolate notes.

Customize it with vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, half & half, or almond milk!

SPECIALTY COFFEE

Chocolate Cake Iced Coffee: A new drink inspired by Portillo's famous Chocolate Cake, Portillo's Chocolate Cake flavor, and cream.

Vanilla Iced Coffee: Sweet or sugar-free vanilla

Other drink options:

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

Monster Energy

Milk (Regular or Chocolate)

Iced Tea (Sweet or Unsweetened)

San Pellegrino

Bottled Water

Soft Drinks

Click here for more information.

