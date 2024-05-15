Biden challenges Trump to 2 presidential debates: 'Make my day, pal'

Biden released a video calling on the presumptive GOP nominee to get on stage.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday challenged Donald Trump to participate in two 2024 presidential debates.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn't shown up for a debate," Biden said in a video message his campaign posted to social media. "Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal."

Though Biden announced through his campaign that he is bucking the decades-old tradition of fall meetings organized by the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates - and instead called on Trump to join him for two televised presidential debates in June and September organized by news organizations.

Trump, who skipped all four Republican National Committee-sanctioned 2024 primary election debates and pulled out of one of his three debates with Biden in 2020, said in response he is willing to debate Biden during the proposed dates but said there should be more than two debates.

"I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates," Trump posted on his social media platform.

