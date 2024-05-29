WATCH LIVE

Pro-Palestinian protesters march through streets in the Loop, demand ceasefire in Gaza

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 11:55PM
Pro-Palestinian protesters march through streets in downtown Chicago
Pro-Palestinian protesters are marching through streets in the Loop in downtown Chicago Wednesday, demanding a ceasefire for the war in Gaza.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters marched through downtown Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

They are demanding a ceasefire in the war in Gaza. Protester's calls have intensified over the Israeli assault on Rafah.

An Israeli airstrike in Rafah has been blamed for the deaths of 45 Palestinians at a refugee camp over the weekend.

The protest march was recently near Dearborn and Wacker in the Loop.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as protesters appeared to fill city streets and block traffic.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
