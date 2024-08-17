  • Full Story

'Project sWish' to empower Chicago youth with 6th annual Back To School Festival

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team, Cheryl Burton, and Ravi Baichwal WLS logo
Saturday, August 17, 2024 12:36AM
"Project sWish" will empower Chicago youth with its sixth annual back-to-school festival next Saturday at the DuSable Black History Museum.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As young people around Chicago head back to class, one local group is setting them up to make the next school year a slam dunk.

"Project sWish" will host its sixth annual Back to School Festival next weekend.

ABC7 was joined by the founder of Project sWish, McKinley Nelson.

Nelson spoke about what Project sWish Chicago does and what inspired its creation.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The Project sWish Back To School Festival is happening next Saturday, August 24, from noon to 5 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum in Washington Park.

