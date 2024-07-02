WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Harvey mayor commits to not increase property taxes under 'Hold the Tax' pledge

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 5:49PM
City of Harvey announces plan to not increase property taxes
Mayor Christopher Clark announced the city's plan to not increase property taxes in Harvey, Illinois.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A sigh of relief for some homeowners in the south suburbs.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark announced a plan on Tuesday to not increase property taxes for the 2025 fiscal year.

"People are getting bills that are 100 times more, some of them are getting $4,000, $6,000 increases," Clark said. "If we can get everyone to hold the tax at 0%, that resident will know that his or her bill is going to be in the upcoming year and they will be able to plan for it."

The city encouraged other elected officials in the south suburbs to join the so-called "Hold The Tax" pledge.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW