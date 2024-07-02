Harvey mayor commits to not increase property taxes under 'Hold the Tax' pledge

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A sigh of relief for some homeowners in the south suburbs.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark announced a plan on Tuesday to not increase property taxes for the 2025 fiscal year.

"People are getting bills that are 100 times more, some of them are getting $4,000, $6,000 increases," Clark said. "If we can get everyone to hold the tax at 0%, that resident will know that his or her bill is going to be in the upcoming year and they will be able to plan for it."

The city encouraged other elected officials in the south suburbs to join the so-called "Hold The Tax" pledge.