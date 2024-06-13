WATCH LIVE

Railroad crossing to close on South Side, south suburbs for repair work, Alderman Matt O'Shea says

The crossings are in Beverly, Morgan Park, Evergreen Park and South Holland

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 13, 2024 6:04PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several rail crossings on the South Side and south suburbs will close over the coming weeks for repair works, 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea said.

Alderman O'Shea said CSX has coordinated with the Chicago Department of Transportation and other municipalities for the maintenance work.

O'Shea said each crossing will take up to two weeks to complete, barring severe weather or unexpected delays.

The roads will be closed so crews can replace cross ties and repave asphalt approached.

Work schedule:

June 17 - July 1: 105th near S. Rockwell Street in Chicago

June 17 - July 1: 107th near S. Rockwell Street in Chicago

June 19 - July 3: 99th near S. Rockwell Street in Evergreen Park

July 8 - July 22: Park Avenue in South Holland

