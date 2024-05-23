Ravinia Festival chef shares chicken wing recipe on Cooking up a Storm

Ravinia 2024 executive chef Mark Hill shared a chicken wing recipe from the Highland Park festival for Cooking up a Storm Thursday.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The sounds of summer are near at Ravinia, and, while packing picnics for the music venue is popular, you might want to eat at one of the restaurants.

Mark Hill, Ravinia Festival's executive chef, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it on Cooking up a Storm.

He cooked up "smoked crispy chicken wings."

Recipe

For two pounds of wings, use 1 tablespoon of your favorite seasoning (making sure it includes salt and pepper)

Smoke at 120 degrees for 40 minutes

At this point, you can cool the wings down for future use or fry them right away.

Set your deep fryer at 350 degrees, or if using a pan on your stove, add 1 inch of oil to your desired pot.

Fry the wings for 4 minutes, if using a pot, make sure to flip the wings after 2 minutes.

Pull the wings and immediately sauce them!

Ingredients:

Two pounds of wings

1 tbsp of your favorite seasoning (make sure it includes Salt and Pepper)

Hot Honey Buffalo

1/2 cup vinegar-based hot sauce

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup sriracha

*Whisk to combine