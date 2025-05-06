Travelers under the age of 18 or who have a valid passport, military ID, Green Card, or Global Entry do not need a REAL ID to fly

What to know about getting a REAL ID in Illinois ahead of deadline Wednesday

TSA at Chicago, Illinois airports is warning the REAL ID requirement to fly begins next week. The deadline is Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The federal deadline to get a REAL ID is Wednesday.

There have been long lines for days at the super-site in Chicago's Loop with people waiting in line for hours.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is reminding people that May 7 is just the enforcement date at airports. You can still get a REAL ID after Wednesday.

Giannoulias said if you're not traveling soon after Wednesday you probably don't need a REAL ID right away.

He said with the large crowds right now, you may be better off waiting.

If you have a valid passport, military ID, Green Card, or Global Entry or you're under the age of 18, you will not need a REAL ID to fly.

TSA says passengers without those documents or a REAL ID can expect delays, additional screenings and the possibility of missing their flights.

Real ID Saturdays and the REAL ID supercenter will remain open through the end of May to allow more people to get their IDs.

Congress passed the 2005 REAL ID Act in response to the threat of terrorism.

States have been working to meet the security requirement for driver's licenses and identification cards they issue.

The Illinois secretary of state says approximately 35% of the state's residents have a REAL ID.

Here are the requirements to apply for a REAL ID in Illinois:

1.A U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents.

2.Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Examples include: a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN.

3.Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement.

4.Proof of your signature. Examples include: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or current state driver's license or state ID.

Illinois has an interactive checklist to make sure applicants don't forget anything. The checklist can be found here.