Pedestrians run for their lives as driver plows truck into vehicles outside Michigan bar: VIDEO

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLS) -- Stunning video out of Michigan show a reckless driver crashing into multiple vehicles outside a bar.

In the video from Shelby Township, you see people running for their lives to avoid the oncoming pickup truck.

Eventually, police were able to apprehend the driver and arrest him.

No one was hurt in the ordeal, which damaged a total of nine other vehicles.

It's still unclear what motivated the rampage.