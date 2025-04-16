Remains of Joliet soldier who died in Lithuania return home; flags at half-staff in Illinois

The remains of Joliet soldier Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., who died in Lithuania, have returned home, and flags are at half-staff in Illinois.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The remains of a Joliet soldier, who died in Lithuania, are now back home.

Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., 25, was one of four killed in a military training exercise last month, when their vehicle became submerged in a bog.

He leaves behind his wife and a 1-year-old child.

Flags are flying at half-staff across Illinois in his honor.

There will be a visitation Thursday.

His funeral is Friday at Word of Life Church in Crest Hill.

According to the U.S. Army, Duenez and the other soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 3rd Infantry Division in Fort Stewart disappeared the morning of March 25. They were in Lithuania in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

They were eventually found dead days later in their armored vehicle, which was found submerged in a watery and muddy bog near a training area.