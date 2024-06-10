Retired Chicago female firefighter writes about experience in new book

A retired Chicago firefighter has written about her experience as a woman in the department in a new book.

A retired Chicago firefighter has written about her experience as a woman in the department in a new book.

A retired Chicago firefighter has written about her experience as a woman in the department in a new book.

A retired Chicago firefighter has written about her experience as a woman in the department in a new book.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A retired Chicago firefighter has written about her experience as a woman in the department in a new book.

Catherine "Cat" Renar fought fires on the front lines in Chicago, and was usually surrounded by men.

She wrote "Chicago Strong: The Real Women of Chicago Fire." It's about what it was like to be a woman on the male-dominated fire force and recognizing the unique and diverse qualities that make female firefighters strong.

Renar also wanted girls and women to discover their own strengths and passions.

SEE ALSO: CFD Cmsr. Annette Nance-Holt blazes trail for women firefighters: 'I definitely was not welcome'

The book took eight years to write, during which Renar was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The Chicago fire commissioner is currently a woman, Annette Nance-Holt.

Visit www.facebook.com/RealWomenofChicagoFire for more information.