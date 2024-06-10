Retired Chicago female firefighter writes about experience in new book

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A retired Chicago firefighter has written about her experience as a woman in the department in a new book.
Catherine "Cat" Renar fought fires on the front lines in Chicago, and was usually surrounded by men.
She wrote "Chicago Strong: The Real Women of Chicago Fire." It's about what it was like to be a woman on the male-dominated fire force and recognizing the unique and diverse qualities that make female firefighters strong.
Renar also wanted girls and women to discover their own strengths and passions.
The book took eight years to write, during which Renar was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
The Chicago fire commissioner is currently a woman, Annette Nance-Holt.
