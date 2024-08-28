Andrea Rodriguez came to Texas' Rice University with big dreams before being gunned down

HOUSTON -- Andrea Rodriguez Avila came to Texas' Rice University with big dreams.

On Monday, she was found dead in the college dorm where she was also serving as a student academic advisor. It was a tragic end for a young woman seen by her professors and friends as a rising star.

On the Rice University campus, classes were canceled again on Tuesday. Monday was the first day of the fall semester before all classes and activities were canceled after the murder-suicide was discovered inside Jones College, one of 11 residential colleges on campus, the dorm where Avila lived.

Records show Avila grew up in Maryland. She started her academic journey at the Community College of Baltimore County, where she received an associate's degree. Then, she was accepted into a prestigious summer internship at Johns Hopkins University, where she was in a humanities cohort with a small group of students who would become her friends.

Avila then applied to Rice University as a transfer student and enrolled this past January as a political science major.

"The whole department is really, really shocked about it," Pamela De La Cruz, a Ph.D. student in the same department, said. "There are grad students who say they felt terrible when they saw her name, that they had taught her last year. That they had taught her last semester and were going to teach her this semester."

Her community college, CCBC, offered the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Andrea Rodriguez Avila, a beloved member of the CCBC Class of 2023. Andrea was a passionate leader, an exceptional scholar, and a mentor to many. Her infectious smile and unwavering determination inspired all who knew her. The CCBC community extends its deepest sympathies to Andrea's family during this difficult time."

Rice University police said one of Avila's relatives asked for a welfare check after not being able to get in touch with her. Police realized she didn't make it to class on Monday and then made the terrible discovery in her dorm room at Jones College.

Avila was found shot to death alongside a man police believe she was dating at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe he took his own life after shooting her.

The shooter has yet to be identified, but authorities said he is not a Rice student.

University police said they found a note believed to be left behind by the shooter. Police said they believe the shooter entered the dorm as a guest with Avila.

"We will wrap our arms around our students," Rice president Reginald DesRoches said. "As a parent of a past Rice student, I can only imagine how devastating this must be."

Students told our Houston sister station, ABC13, that Rice has provided them with a number of resources to cope with the tragedy.

"Lots of people helping. They even brought dogs to each room, in case we needed it; there were lots of well-being resources available," Diego Delgado, a Rice freshman, said. "I did call mom. She was very worried. But with all the information they offered us, I could tell her we're safe and everything."

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation into the murder-suicide. Avila's parents are in Houston and working with university officials.

If you or a loved one is ever in a domestic violence situation, you can reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also reach out to the Houston Area Women's Center at 713-528-2121.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.