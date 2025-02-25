7 jurors selected in trial for alleged Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III

At least 7 jurors were picked on the 1st day of the Highland Park shooting trial.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A seventh juror was selected Tuesday morning in the trial of Robert Crimo III.

Crimo is accused of planning the 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting for weeks, killing seven people and injuring nearly 50 others with an assault weapon.

Seven jurors were selected on Monday, however one was excused Tuesday morning.

Shortly after dismissing one, another juror was seated - bringing the total to seven. 12 jurors must be selected plus 6 alternates.

Crimo showed up to court on Tuesday wearing a black track suit and Nikes, unlike the suit and tie from yesterday.

The now 24-year-old had his head down for the first hour and only became alert when a juror was being questioned about video games.

Crimo was initially charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder - three counts for each person killed - as well as 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

On Monday, Lake County prosecutors sought to drop the 47 less serious aggravated battery counts in an apparent effort to streamline the case.

The Lake County state's attorney's office declined to comment Monday.

"It's not unusual. They want to make sure they focus on the charges that they have that are the most strong, and streamline in the case," attorney Ted McNabola said.

The accused shooter's father, Robert Crimo Jr., walked into court Tuesday morning by himself.

Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty in 2023 to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct. The charges focused on how his son obtained a gun license.

Prosecutors said nearly all of the 48 survivors from that day plan to testify. The trial is expected to last three to five weeks.

Opening statements are expected next week.

About the victims

The victims killed range in age from 8 to 88 years old.

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park



Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park



Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park



Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park



Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park



Nicolas Toledo-Zargoza, 78 of Morelos, Mexico



Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan

Irina and Kevin McCarthy's 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in the wake of the Monday, and safely reunited with his grandparents.

