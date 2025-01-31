Rock Island police say reported child abduction was a hoax: 'intentional deception'

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Rock Island, Illinois said last week's Amber Alert for an allegedly abducted child was a hoax.
The child's mother, Princess Illunga, had told police that her car was stolen with her 4-year-old daughter inside of it.
Police now say while that car -- which Illunga left running -- was stolen, the child was not abducted.
Rather, she was inside her mother's home, even when police first responded to the scene.
Illunga has been charged with filing a false police report.
Chief Tim McCloud called it an "intentional deception that wasted the time and resources of six local law enforcement agencies."