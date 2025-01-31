Rock Island police say reported child abduction was a hoax: 'intentional deception'

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Rock Island, Illinois said last week's Amber Alert for an allegedly abducted child was a hoax.

The child's mother, Princess Illunga, had told police that her car was stolen with her 4-year-old daughter inside of it.

Police now say while that car -- which Illunga left running -- was stolen, the child was not abducted.

Rather, she was inside her mother's home, even when police first responded to the scene.

Illunga has been charged with filing a false police report.

Chief Tim McCloud called it an "intentional deception that wasted the time and resources of six local law enforcement agencies."

