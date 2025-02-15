African fashion boutique in Aurora pays tribute to family legacy

The city of Aurora, Illinois celebrated Black History Month with the opening of SamandaRose Couture, a new Black-owned boutique.

The city of Aurora, Illinois celebrated Black History Month with the opening of SamandaRose Couture, a new Black-owned boutique.

The city of Aurora, Illinois celebrated Black History Month with the opening of SamandaRose Couture, a new Black-owned boutique.

The city of Aurora, Illinois celebrated Black History Month with the opening of SamandaRose Couture, a new Black-owned boutique.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Aurora celebrated Black History Month with the opening of a new, black-owned boutique.

SamandaRose Couture is a tribute to African fashion founded by Folashade Familola, a Nigerian native, Aurora resident, and passionate entrepreneur.

Her boutique is more than an African fashion house. It's a heartfelt tribute to her late mother's legacy.

Familola said she learned the art of dressmaking from her mother, who was a talented fashion designer. The name, SamandaRose, is a combination of both their names.

"This boutique is my way of keeping her spirit alive," Familola said.

Sourcing exquisite fabrics directly from Nigeria, SamandaRose offers ready-to-wear and custom-made outfits, dazzling accessories, and bold statement jewelry-each piece designed to celebrate African craftsmanship and contemporary style.

Located at 481 N. Commons Drive in Aurora, SamandaRose Couture is a destination for fashion aficionados who appreciate a story that honors a rich cultural legacy.