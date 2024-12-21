Sam's Toy Box: Fantastic friends

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Everyone needs a good friend and today's toys could be the perfect companions for the kids in your life.

PLAYMOBIL Junior & Disney (PLAYMOBIL)

-PLAYMOBIL is expanding and rebranding its toddler portfolio with new characters from Disney, introducing a delightful line of Disney Princess characters, including Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, and Moana! These new PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR playsets are not only enchanting but also environmentally friendly, being made from over 90% plant-based plastics. Additionally, PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR packaging is crafted from over 90% recycled cardboard and 100% recycled paper, ensuring that the magic of play comes with a commitment to sustainability.

-Ages: 1- 4

- MSRP: $19.99 - $69.99

- Available: Amazon, playmobil.com

Disney Princess Remote Control Carriage (Jada)

Bippity, Boppity, Boo... this Princess Carriage is for you!

- Kids can place their favorite Disney Princess doll in the regal coach.

- Beautifully designed with swirls and scrolls, the carriage travels forward, backward, and even in magical circles.

- Easy to operate and perfect for indoor and outdoor fun.

- Age: 3+

- MSRP: $49.97

-Available: Walmart

PLAI Poe The AI Story Bear (Skyrocket)

-Poe uses world-leading AI and cloud platforms to create thoughtfully developed customized stories based on simple ideas that kids can input into the free Poe AI Story Creator app.

-Connect Poe to any smart device, then use the free Poe AI Story Creator app to drag and drop key elements for

a story, choosing from hundreds of predefined family-friendly icons that can be tailored for age and preferences.

-Once a story is created, Poe magically comes to life to read the story aloud!

- Poe can tell stories in over 20 languages.

-Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $49.99

-Available: Amazon, Kohl's, Target (October)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated Series Mix-N-Match Basic (Playmates Toys)

-Designed after the upcoming Paramount+ series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

-Swap out heads and limbs between each of the collectible figures to create unique mutants.

-Each figure stands at approximately 4.5 inches tall and is sculpted to match their animated character from the series.

- Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $9.99

- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Furreal Daisy The Yoga Goat (Just Play)

-This interactive plush goat features over 60 sounds and motion combinations.

- Daisy giggles and bleats cute yoga phrases, like "Ohmmm..."

-The goat can perform popular yoga positions, including downward dog and bird dog.

-After playtime, give her a drink from the play water bottle to hear fun gurgling sounds.

- Press her back for three seconds to activate Meditation mode.

- Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $39.99

- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

American Girl 2025 Girl of the Year Summer Doll, Journal and Accessories (Mattel)

-A dog lover and baker, 2025 Girl of the Year Summer McKinny turns her two passions into a business of her own, Waggy Pup Tails.

-The 18-inch Summer doll comes dressed in her signature outfit and includes a paperback journal.

- Summer's product collection reflects her style and interests, including an array of fun rainbow-patterned outfits, plush toys of her pet dog Crescent and cat Fettucine, baking accessories, and a 54-piece treat cart.

- Ages: 8+

- MSRP: $155

- Available: AmericanGirl.com

