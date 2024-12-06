Sam's Toy Box: Wellness Wonders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In Friday's edition of Sam's Toy Box, we are getting kids away from the screens-and getting active.

From bikes to bumper cars-the toys you're about to see are hot and in high demand! Some of these are splurge items-if you're looking for that wow factor under the tree.

Cloud Castle (Battat)

-Build forts, have fun, and make memories with a flexible set of foam building shapes.

-This lightweight foam building set includes a foam base, foam arch, foam half-sun, and 2 foam stairs.

- The fabric covers are illustrated to help kids imagine fun castles, a couch, and much more!

- Removable covers can be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

-Can be combined with other Play Space by Battat toys to build your very own ultimate playroom.

- Ages: 1+

-MSRP: $129

- Available: Walmart

Glow Bumper Cars (Flybar)

-A new twist on classic Flybar Bumper Car.

- Bumper Car lights up with three light patterns.

-Features 360-degree spins with intuitive easy-to-use joystick controls

- Safety Belt and 6 volt Rechargeable Battery Included.

- Soft foam bumper protects furniture, great for indoor use

-Max speed 1mph

- Available in Blue or Pink

- Play in daylight or 'in the dark'

-Ages: 1+

-MSRP: $99

-Available: Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Amazon

Bluey 12" Bike (Dynacraft)

-The 12-inch Bluey Kids Bike by Dynacraft features a bright blue, green, and orange color scheme and is loaded with custom Bluey graphics.

-Bluey and little sister Bingo will be along for every ride, featured on the handlebar shield, frame, and chainguard.

-A cute blue and white star pattern on the handlebar grips and training wheels helps transport young riders to the imaginative world of Bluey.

- Easy-to-use coaster brakes (just pedal backward) and removable training wheels make the ride smooth and controlled as little ones learn to ride.

- Ages: 3+

- MSRP: $139

- Available: Amazon

Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset (Hasbro)

-Beep beep - here comes the Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter! It's not just a kid-powered ride-on scooter, it's also a Play-Doh pizza playset toy that lets them make and deliver their own creations on wheels.

-The stamp and spin action in the toy oven at the back of the scooter makes it fun to make pretend pizza creations again and again.

-Use the cell phone to take an order, box it up, and put it in the slot on the side of the scooter for delivery, then sound the horn when it arrives!

-This unique imagination toy inspires even more kids to pretend play with 10 modeling compound colors in 2-ounce cans and 16 pretend accessories to create and share Play-Doh

-pizzas, pretend ice cream treats, and more.

-It's a fun playset that makes a great gift for kids to get their imaginations rolling.

- Ages: 3+

-MSRP: $94.99

- Available: Amazon, Walmart

Droyd Zypster (Droyd)

-This mini electric go-kart is built on a steel frame and plastic body.

-Zypster brings electric power to children's rideables using a 24v lithium-ion battery, a light-up LED battery indicator, and dual brushed DC motors.

- Zypster features parent-trusted safety features including an automatic smooth-launch control pedal and an electromechanical brake that rolls to a stop when the pedal is released to help prevent accidental launches and reduce the chance of unexpected speed increases.

- Zypster also includes built-in parental speed controls where parents can use a key to lock in its speed at 3 or 6 mph for added safety while letting little ones cruise around!

-Ages: 3+

- MSRP: $249

- Available: go-droyd.com, Amazon

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.