Jeep crashes into food mart in 'crash-and-grab' burglary in Calumet Heights, Chicago police say

A Jeep crashed into a food mart and burglarized the business on Tuesday, police said.

A Jeep crashed into a food mart and burglarized the business on Tuesday, police said.

A Jeep crashed into a food mart and burglarized the business on Tuesday, police said.

A Jeep crashed into a food mart and burglarized the business on Tuesday, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side food mart was target of a "crash-and-grab" burglary on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

The burglary happened around 3:15 a.m. at a Save Big Food Mart in the 1900-block of East 95th Street in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

A Jeep crashed into the front doors of the business.

It's not known how many people were involved or what was taken from the store.

READ ALSO | Thieves hit Noble Square restaurant a day after celebrating 27 years in business, owner says

No one was inside the store at the time of the crash.

No one is in custody. Chicago police Area Two detectives are investigating the burglary.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood