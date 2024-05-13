El Barco Mariscos in Noble Square victim to 2nd smash-and-grab burglary, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A restaurant on the Northwest Side was victim to its second smash-and-grab burglary on Monday, according to Chicago police.

The burglary happened at El Barco Mariscos in the 1000-block of North Ashland Avenue around 4 a.m. in Noble Square.

Four men broke a side window and a door. The suspects took a cash register with money in it, police said.

The group left in a silver SUV and drove off in an unknown direction.

This is the second time El Barco Mariscos has been victim to a smash-and-grab. In November, burglars shattered the front window and also took money.

About ten minutes before Monday's burglary, a group of five broke the side glass door of a restaurant in the 1200-block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Nothing was taken.

The suspects fled in a silver SUV, possible a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading southbound in the alley, CPD said.

No one is in custody for any of the incidents. CPD Area Three and Area Five detectives are investigating.

