Schaumburg Boomers set to first home game of season Monday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 9, 2024 4:42PM
The Schaumburg Boomers will open up the team's home season with a game on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Baseball season is underway and you don't have to go into the city to enjoy a professional game!

The Schaumburg Boomers will open up the team's home season on Monday.

The stadium is family-friendly and easier on the wallet too.

Michael Larson, the executive vice president and general manager for the Boomers, joined ABC7 to talk about what is different about going to a Boomers game, the promotional nights, the food options and what it costs to take a family to a game.

For more information, visit https://www.boomersbaseball.com.

