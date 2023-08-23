Schiller Park, Illinois man charged for Jan. 6 insurrection, allegedly assaulting federal officer

A Schiller Park, Illinois man appeared in court for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection and assaulting a federal officer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A northwest suburban man appeared in court at the Dirksen Federal Building Wednesday after being arrested and charged for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

Robin Lee Reierson, a 68-year-old from Schiller Park, is charged with assaulting a federal officer and entering the Capitol Building.

The judge released him on his own recognizance Wednesday after he agreed to turn over his firearms to his son.

Prosecutors released photos that they say are Reierson pushing officers and attempting to grab one of their batons.