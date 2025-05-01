Woman accused of squatting in South Side home arrested, charged with burglary, forgery

Alleged squatter Shermaine Powell-Gillard was arrested at a Chicago couple's South Side home and was charged with burglary, forgery and trespassing.

Alleged squatter Shermaine Powell-Gillard was arrested at a Chicago couple's South Side home and was charged with burglary, forgery and trespassing.

Alleged squatter Shermaine Powell-Gillard was arrested at a Chicago couple's South Side home and was charged with burglary, forgery and trespassing.

Alleged squatter Shermaine Powell-Gillard was arrested at a Chicago couple's South Side home and was charged with burglary, forgery and trespassing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman accused of squatting in a Chicago home has been arrested and charged.

The development comes after an ABC7 I-team investigation and exclusive interview with the frustrated homeowners.

The I-Team has been covering alleged squatting cases for several weeks.

The South Side case got a lot of reaction from ABC7 viewers. A Chicago couple called the I-Team for help after discovering a stranger and her family moved into their home, claiming to be the owner of the property.

Now, that woman has been arrested and is facing four charges.

"They finally got these people out," homeowner Marcia Lee said.

It's been a month since Marcia and Carlton Lee have been inside their South Side property. They called the I-Team in early April, claiming a woman named "Stacy," her family and their dog moved in and wouldn't leave.

READ MORE | 'Next-level squatting': Couple says squatters moved into South Side home, lawmaker taking action

The couple said when they arrived with police, the woman inside claimed she was the new owner and had so-called mortgage documents to prove her purchase.

The couple said police wouldn't arrest the woman because it was a civil matter. But after doing some digging, the couple said they got a call from a CPD detective informing them they'd be taking a closer look at the case.

"I knew the ID was fake," Marcia Lee said. I knew the documentation was fake. I'm just super excited that they finally got her out."

The woman, whose real name is Shermaine Powell-Gillard, was arrested and charged with forgery and burglary, two felonies.

She was also charged with obstructing identification and criminal residential trespassing.

"They are gone, vacated and it brings peace to my household," Carlton Lee said. "That's what I need."

SEE ALSO | 5 ways to protect your home, vacant property from squatters: 'Don't want to make a home a target'

Their home is boarded up for now to make sure no one else can break in, but the couple let the ABC7 I-Team inside.

Lots of trash was left behind, and several repairs are needed throughout the home. But the couple is relieved to have their house back-and will be putting it back on the market in the coming weeks.

"Ms. Chatman... you're good," Carlton Lee said. "You're great at this."

"You have done an amazing job. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't have gotten the calls, the help," Marcia Lee said. "I commend Channel 7. I commend you, Samantha. I am so elated that you helped us, that you took the chance and the opportunity to put our story out there."

Last month, the woman living inside the home told the I-Tam that claims of her being a squatter were false and unfounded.

Powell-Gillard has been released from custody under pre-trial conditions. Her next court date is Friday.

The couple is hoping the squatter bill that was passed in the Illinois Senate will eventually become law to avoid situations like this from happening.

RELATED | Proposed law to crack down on squatting passes Illinois Senate; lawmakers form squatter task force

Sam is on your side. If you have a problem you want Samantha Chatman to investigate, call the ABC7 I-Team tip line at 312-750-7TIP.