Chicago woman bites trooper, spits on officer while in custody, Indiana police say

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Chicago woman is facing multiple charges, including felony offenses in Indiana.

Shelby E. Foster, 22, was reportedly speeding around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday in Porter County. She was driving eastbound on I-94 near the truck weigh station, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper caught up to Foster as she was going 105 miles per hour, switching lanes without signal and passing vehicles.

The 22-year-old was placed in handcuffs after she showed signs that of driving under the influence of alcohol.

She then reportedly became aggressive, demanding the trooper call her relative who was a Chicago police officer, police said.

The trooper found two fake Illinois IDs while searching for her identification in her purse.

As the trooper drove her to the Porter County Jail, Foster was able to remove one of her handcuffs.

The trooper pulled over to handcuff her again when she allegedly bit his right arm.

As she was being booked into the Porter County Jail, she was allegedly threatening officers and spit on one of the jail officers, police said.

Foster is facing four felony charges; two counts of bodily by waste fluid, intimidation and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty.

She is also facing six misdemeanor charges; resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated endangering a person, disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated, possession of false identification.

