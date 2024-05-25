WATCH LIVE

Pembroke Township shooting: 5 shot, 2 killed in Kankakee County, sheriff says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 25, 2024 8:07PM
PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Five people were shot, two fatally, in Kankakee County on Friday night, the sheriff's office said.

Kankakee County sheriff's deputies and officers from neighboring agencies responded to the area of 13100 East Central Street in Pembroke Township just before midnight.

Large groups of people, who were there for two parties happening at a nearby banquet hall, were running when officers arrived.

Officers found five people who had suffered gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Their identities have not been released.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Police asked anyone with information to contact KanComm at 815-933-3324 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-93-CRIME.

