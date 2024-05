Police pursue car stolen out of Lincolnwood, arrest suspect who fled on foot in Skokie

Police said it all started with a stolen car report out of Lincolnwood, Illinois on Tuesday morning.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person has been arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a police pursuit in north suburban Skokie.

Investigators said it all started with a report of a stolen car out of Lincolnwood on Tuesday morning.

Police said they spotted the car on the Edens Expressway around 4 p.m., and someone inside took off running when they got to Skokie.

Officers caught up with that person near Estes and Laverne and arrested him.

Further information was not immediately available.