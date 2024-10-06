16-year-old boy injured in Skokie shooting, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot in the north suburbs on Saturday night, police said.

Skokie police said officers responded to a report of a person shot near Keating Avenue and Davis Street just after 9 p.m.

Police found a 16-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel provided first aid, and the Skokie Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The teen is in stable condition, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting was not random.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 847-982- 5900. The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477). Text-A-Tip is available 24 hours a day by texting "Skokie" and your tip to 226787.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.