Skokie residents impacted by flooding from water main break seek answers at Tuesday night meeting

Many Skokie residents impacted by flooding from a water main break last week are hoping to get answers at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Many Skokie residents impacted by flooding from a water main break last week are hoping to get answers at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Many Skokie residents impacted by flooding from a water main break last week are hoping to get answers at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Many Skokie residents impacted by flooding from a water main break last week are hoping to get answers at a meeting on Tuesday night.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Many Skokie residents impacted by flooding from a water main break last week are hoping to get answers at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Some say they are hoping to get the financial help they need to get their lives back on track.

Skokie village leaders are hosting a meeting to discuss last Friday's water main break and possible funding that might be available to impacted residents, like Kathleen Schmidt.

Schmidt says she and her father had three of their vehicles damaged when floodwaters from the break got within 3 feet of their home.

"It's just been really, really hard on our family. We're fortunate that it didn't get into our basement, but it came pretty close," Schmidt said.

The single mother of triplets has since had to rent a car to get her to and from work, and her father has been relying on rides from friends.

The loss of her vehicles, she says, has turned their family's life upside down as they navigate how to pay for repairs and new transportation.

On Tuesday night, she and many others are hoping that financial help is on the way.

"How are they going to replace things that we've lost? Like, for instance, my dad lost two older cars. He can't buy a new car because the insurance won't cover it," Schmidt said.

Skokie officials say they responded to the water main break near East Prairie and Emerson in the early morning hours last Friday.

Chopper 7 captured the scope of the damage, impacting homes and vehicles, from above.

The break prompted a boil order over three days after crews were able to repair the water main.

But for many residents, the cleanup continues.

Schmidt says she and other residents received flyers from the village asking them to detail a description of the damage so they can prepare a report for Cook County Emergency Management.

