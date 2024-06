South Shore trains halted in Gary, IN after dump truck-involved crash, video shows

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A crash involving a dump truck and a south shore train halted trains in Gary, Indiana on Monday.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 9 a.m. near the station in the 200-block of west Fourth Avenue where the crash happened.

ABC7 Chicago was told that the gates were down and the truck went around the gates when it was hit.

Trains were stopped in both directions as law enforcement arrived to the scene. Passengers were put on another train.