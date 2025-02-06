Man caught on video attacking priest at Washington church; cathedral hires extra security

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A church in Spokane, Washington has hired extra security after a man was seen attacking a priest during Mass earlier this week.
Video shows a man run up and try to punch the priest at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Rev. David Gaines dodged the blow.
Several people rushed in to help.
No one was hurt.
Police arrested 40-year-old Joshua Sommers.
He's charged with assault, and had an outstanding arrest warrant, police said.
The warrant is related to a 2023 case in which Sommers allegedly attacked a mental health employee, stole keys and used them to escape from a facility.