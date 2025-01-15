Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Northwest Indiana, sheriff says

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WLS) -- A man was wounded in a police-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of West 93rd Place in St. John, Indiana, the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department said.

A St. John police officer had responded to a home at the location for a call of a domestic disturbance, the sheriff said.

After a physical altercation, shots were fired and a 40-year-old man was wounded, the sheriff said. The man was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau continues to investigate.