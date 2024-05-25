Stabbing in Chicago at Pritzker Park draws huge police response

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said there was a stabbing at Pritzker Park in the Loop Friday night.

Police confirmed a stabbing happened, but did not give any details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It was not immediately known how many people were stabbed, their ages or genders, or what condition they were in.

It was also not immediately known if anyone is currently in custody.

There was a visibly large police presence around the tiny park at South State and East Van Buren, though police did not offer details as to why so many officers responded to the scene.

The investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.

