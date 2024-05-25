WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Stabbing in Chicago at Pritzker Park draws huge police response

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 25, 2024 2:58AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said there was a stabbing at Pritzker Park in the Loop Friday night.

Police confirmed a stabbing happened, but did not give any details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

It was not immediately known how many people were stabbed, their ages or genders, or what condition they were in.

It was also not immediately known if anyone is currently in custody.

There was a visibly large police presence around the tiny park at South State and East Van Buren, though police did not offer details as to why so many officers responded to the scene.

The investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW