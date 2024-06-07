Northwestern students invent writing device designed for people with Parkinson's disease

Northwestern University students Alexis Chan and Izzy Mokotoff invented SteadyScrib, a writing utensil device to help people with Parkinson's disease.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new tool is helping people with Parkinson's disease to pick up a pen and write again.

SteadyScrib is a startup founded by students at Northwestern University.

Alexis Chan and Izzy Mokotoff invented the first writing utensil specifically designed for people with Parkinson's.

They were just awarded new funding that will allow the team to launch their product this summer.

Chan and Mokotoff joined ABC7 Thursday to talk more about the inspiration behind the device.

More information about the device can be found on the SteadyScrib website.