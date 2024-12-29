24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Stick to your New Year's fitness resolutions with Barry's in Chicago

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Sunday, December 29, 2024 4:39PM
It's that time again: time to reflect and focus on your goals for the new year!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's that time again: time to reflect and focus on your goals for the new year.

If those goals include getting - or staying - in shape, Barry's has steps to get you on track.

Their HIIT program is designed to push you toward becoming your absolute best.

Classes alternate the focus on muscle groups and Barry's instructors focus on a balanced body workout.

Barry's Instructor Ari Israel Hess visited ABC7 to share some helpful tips for conquering your fitness journey in the new year.

To learn more about Barry's memberships, click here.

