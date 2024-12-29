Stick to your New Year's fitness resolutions with Barry's in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's that time again: time to reflect and focus on your goals for the new year.

If those goals include getting - or staying - in shape, Barry's has steps to get you on track.

Their HIIT program is designed to push you toward becoming your absolute best.

Classes alternate the focus on muscle groups and Barry's instructors focus on a balanced body workout.

Barry's Instructor Ari Israel Hess visited ABC7 to share some helpful tips for conquering your fitness journey in the new year.

To learn more about Barry's memberships, click here.