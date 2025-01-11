Sustainable habits to help master your New Year's resolutions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The second Friday in January is known as national Quitter's Day. It's the point in the new year when many people give up on their resolutions.

However, if there is one thing you should give up on in 2025, it's "quitting."

Krystal Taylor, founder and CEO of Fitness Is NOT a Game, visited ABC7 to share some simple habits to incorporate into your routine to avoid throwing in the towel.

Fitness is NOT A Game is dedicated to empowering women with tools, resources, and community support to prioritize their health and embrace their personal strength. By redefining fitness as a holistic and enjoyable journey, the organization champions sustainable, judgment-free approaches to health, tailored to the unique challenges of midlife transitions.

For help kick-starting your fitness journey, visit FitnessIsNOTaGame.com.