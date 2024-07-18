Tacos Y Tamales Fest returns to the streets of Pilsen this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Tacos Y Tamales Festival gates will open along the streets in Pilsen on Friday, July 19. The street fest closes the road along the 16th Street murals until Sunday, July 21.

This year there will be tons of traditional Mexican food, music, and dancing. Enrique Calderon, a music headliner and Bernice Vargas Luna with El Hongo Magico joined ABC 7 Eyewitness to showcase and talk about all the food, fun, art and musical performances. To learn more about the festival, click here.