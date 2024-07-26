Taste of Chicago releases full food, music lineup for 2024 Grant Park festival

The Taste of Chicago in Grant Park has released its full restaurant lineup and music schedule for for the September 2024 festival.

The summer fan favorite Taste of Chicago has released its lineup for this year's festival in Grant Park.

On the docket are CeeLo Green and Atlas Genius.

There will be 40 food vendors - including Billy Goat Tavern, Sapori Trattoria, and Harold's Chicken.

The free fest kicks off September 6.

"For more than four decades, Taste of Chicago has grown into a global institution, inviting Chicagoans and visitors alike to enjoy our city's expansive culinary and cultural ecosystem," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "In addition to the renowned food experience, I'm thrilled to welcome the performing artists from Chicago and around the world to Grant Park for a must-see weekend of entertainment, cuisine and community unlike any other."

Taste of Chicago in Marquette Park starts Saturday.

Food vendors include:



-90 Miles Cuban Café,

-African Food Palace,

-Arepa George,

-Arun's Thai Restaurant,

-Badou Senegalese Cuisine,

-Banato,

-Billy Goat Tavern,

-BJ's Market & Bakery,

-Chicago Eats Market,

-Chicago's Doghouse,

-Churro Factory (Xurro),

-Connie's Pizza,

-Cumin Club Indian Kitchen,

-Donut Dudes,

-Doom Street Eats,

-Eli's Cheesecake,

-Esperanza Kitchen Delights,

-Franco's Ristorante,

-Frannie's Café,

-Gaby's Funnel Cakes,

-Harold's Chicken,

-JJ Thai Street Food,

-Josephine's Cooking,

-Lou Malnati's Pizzeria,

-Mano Modern Café,

-Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn,

-Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant,

-Ponce Restaurant,

-Porkchop,

-Robinson's No. 1 Ribs,

-Sapori Trattoria,

-Seoul Taco,

-Star of Siam Thai Restaurant,

-Tacotlán,

-Tandoor Char House,

-The Original Rainbow Cone,

-The Sole Ingredient Catering,

-Yum Dum, Yvolina's Tamales,

-Zeitlin's Delicatessen.

Taste of Chicago - Main Stage Schedule



Friday, September 6

5 p.m. Amira Jazeera

6 p.m. Jon B.

7 p.m. CeeLo Green

Saturday, September 7

5 p.m. Nino Augustine

6 p.m. La Doña

7 p.m. Yahritza y Su Esencia

Sunday, September 8

5 p.m. To be announced

6 p.m. Robert DeLong

7 p.m. Atlas Genius

Taste of Chicago - Goose Island Stage Schedule



Friday, September 6

11 a.m. Second City Country Dance

2:20 p.m. Andrew Sa

3:40 p.m. Liam Taylor

5:00 p.m. Elizabeth Moen

6:20 p.m. Gabacho

7:25 p.m. Toyacoyah

Saturday, September 7

11 a.m. Hillery Banks

12:30 p.m. DJ Cymba

2:10 p.m. Zia Jenaye

2:35 p.m. T Star Verse

3:40 p.m. Heavy Crownz

5:00 p.m. Piwa

6:20 p.m. Asha Imuno

7:25 p.m. DJ Hotrod

Sunday, September 8

11 a.m. Barragoon

12:30 p.m. Jamal Smallz

2:20 p.m. Kopano

3:40 p.m. Cabeza de Chivo

5:00 p.m. Abel

6:20 p.m. MJ Nebreda

7:25 p.m. DJ Iggy

Taste of Chicago - SummerDance Schedule



Friday, September 6

Music by Jo-Z

11:45 a.m. Salsa / Laura Flores (La Mecca Dance)

12:45 p.m. Hustle / Nino DiGiulio (May I Have This Dance)

1:45 p.m. Flamenco / Amanda Ramirez

2:45 p.m. Footwork / Mike D. (Creation Global)

Saturday, September 7

Music by DJ Miss Bhalla

12:30 p.m. Eli's Cheesecake Cutting

1 p.m. Bachata / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. Bhangra / Ajanta Chakraborty (Bollywood & Culture Groove)

3 p.m. Afrobeats / Imania Detry (Ayodele Druman Dance)

4 p.m. Hip Hop / Nathalie (Urbanity Dance Chicago)

Sunday, September 8

Music by Ranee

11:45 a.m. Line Dance / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)

12:45 p.m. K-Pop / Chemical X

1:45 p.m. Regional Mexicano / Ballet Folklorico de Chicago

2:45 p.m. House / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)