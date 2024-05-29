Teen arrested after 4-year-old shot in the head in Zion, police say

The shooting happened around 2:17 p.m. near the intersection of Galilee Avenue and 22nd Street, Zion police said.

The shooting happened around 2:17 p.m. near the intersection of Galilee Avenue and 22nd Street, Zion police said.

The shooting happened around 2:17 p.m. near the intersection of Galilee Avenue and 22nd Street, Zion police said.

The shooting happened around 2:17 p.m. near the intersection of Galilee Avenue and 22nd Street, Zion police said.

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A teen was arrested after a child was shot in the north suburbs, according to Zion police.

The shooting happened around 2:17 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Galilee Avenue and 22nd Street, Zion police said.

Police said two groups started shooting at each other. It is unknown why the gunfire was exchanged.

When officers arrived they saw a father carrying his 4-year-old daughter that had been shot in the head.

The girl was conscious and alert and taken to a local hospital. She was released from the hospital the same day, police said.

The shooting left damage to vehicles and buildings in the area.

A 17-year-old was later arrested in relation to the shooting. He was taken to a juvenile detention center on a referral for aggravated discharge of a firearm, Zion police said.

Police said there are multiple offenders being sought and arrest warrants are pending.

Nobody else was hurt in the shooting.

On Sunday, a 5-year-old girl was shot to death in Chicago's West Side, according to police.

READ ALSO | 5-year-old girl killed in Near West Side shooting identified, Chicago authorities say