Thousands weave through Downtown in Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K

At least 8,000 runners took off from the start line at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of runners weaved through the streets of downtown Chicago on Sunday.

8,000 athletes participated in the LifeTime Chicago Spring Half Marathon & 10K.

The half-marathon began at 7 a.m. on Columbus Drive near Monroe. The 10K run kicked off at 7:45 a.m.

Runners will make their way south along the scenic Lakefront Trail before turning around.

Supporters flew in from across the country to cheer on their athletes.

Some parents traveled all the way from Miami to support their daughter.

"We're so proud of Caroline," father Tony Cruz said. "She's been working really hard to get ready for this event and seeing her out here this morning just talks it all to another level."

"I just told her to remember everything she did to prepare and just have fun," mother Diana Sarmiento Cruz said.

Runners have until 11:30 a.m. to complete the race.