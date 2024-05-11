Tipped Out? Nearly 3 in 4 Americans think tipping is out of control, WalletHub survey finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gratuity seems to have reached its tipping point.

Nearly three in four Americans think tipping has gotten out of control, according to a new WalletHub survey.

The survey by the personal finance company asked about when people believe they should have to tip, whether they feel pressured to do so, and how they think gratuities should be split.

So when should you leave a tip?

Overall, tips are usually expected when dining out or receiving sit-down service. Salon and beauty services also typically require a tip.

In other instances, a customer might feel inclined to tip for great service or acknowledge a job well done. For example, a barista going above and beyond. The survey found 64% of Americans think a tip is something you should give when you feel like it instead of something you always have to give.

But experts say it's ok to refrain if feeling pressured. Half of those surveyed said they often leave a tip due to social pressure rather than good service.

Financial experts suggest considering whether automatic service charges are applied.

At the end of the day, trust your instincts and take it as a case-by-case basis when deciding to leave a tip.