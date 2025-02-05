Tips to help keep your fitness goals holding up for 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Research suggests it takes a lot longer than 21 days to form a habit.

Researchers from the study believe people should understand it is more important to understand the process than to be fixated on a certain time. And since dry January is over and some people might have given up on their new year's fitness resolutions. Or if you're having trouble following through on your goal, it's not too late to get back on track.

Mikey Achramowicz, with Stack-Wins Performance stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to help get Chicagoans get and stay moving and motivated. To connect with Mikey, click here.