Tips and tricks for 'Dry January' from Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This is the season when people resolve to be healthier and happier in the New Year. One of the most popular resolutions is to give up alcohol, and many people will commit to "Dry January."

ABC7 was joined by Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, author of "Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within," to talk about some of the reasons behind dry January.

She also offered tips for reducing alcohol consumption, recommended some non-alcoholic drinks and mocktails, offered advice on navigating social situations with people who are drinking, and gave tips on how to make new habits stick once dry January is over.